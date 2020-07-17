David Wayne Klundt, age 75, of Fremont, formerly of York, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Fremont.
He was born May 20, 1945 in Aurora to Ephraim and Shirley M. (Irwin) Klundt. David was a longtime member of the First Christian Church in York and was formerly employed at the York News-Times. A veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, he was a 43-year member of the York American Legion Bolton Post #19 and the Eagles Club both in York. He enjoyed playing Bingo, making crafts, attending fairs and going to garage sales. He loved to go antiquing and taking photographs. Dave thoroughly loved his family and was considered to be a loving brother and uncle. He loved his mother and his dog Nellie.
He is survived by his brothers, Victor E. Crane of Fremont and Kevin Klundt of Omaha; his sisters, Patricia Pokorny of Chandlier, Ariz., Cheryl Loos of Lincoln, Susan (John) Bradley of Glenwood, Iowa and Kathy Stansberry of Fairbury; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Janice K, Linda Hulse and his brother Ephraim Jr.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Metz Chapel in York with the Reverend Penny Schulz officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery, York. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Visitation will be held from 1 – 8 p.m., Sunday, June 19, at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
