Death, Daryl Meyer

Daryl Paul Meyer, age 60 of New Baltimore, Mich. passed away on Oct. 19, 2020. Daryl was born on Feb. 14, 1960 in York to Paul and Lorraine Meyer. On July 26, 1980 Daryl married Sherri (Paulson) in Lincoln. They were blessed with two children Kristi and Matthew.

Daryl graduated from York High School and went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska in Mechanical Engineering. Daryl was the first high school wrestler in Nebraska to win three state titles in the heavyweight class, winning in 1976, 1977 and 1978 for York High School. He went on to wrestle for University of Nebraska. Daryl worked as a Mechanical Engineer for the Arsenal for 36 years serving the Army. Daryl grew up enjoying outdoor activities and passed that along to his children and grandchildren. He especially loved camping, ice fishing, canoeing, kayaking and motorcycling. Daryl was a born again Christian and he lived to demonstrate his faith in action and honor God.