Death, Darien Thomsen

Survivors include his son, Gene and Connie Thomsen of Lincoln; son-in-law, George Probasco of Arapahoe; sister, Dolores Bulwan of York; sister-in-law, Olga Sluka of Geneva; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Fairmont Community Church in Fairmont with Pastor Seungil You officiating. Graveside services will take place at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 5 from 1 – 8 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.