Death, Darien Thomsen

Darien Eugene Thomsen, 94, of Geneva, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in Geneva.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1926 to Emil and Dora (Christensen) Thomsen in Exeter.
Survivors include his son, Gene and Connie Thomsen of Lincoln; son-in-law, George Probasco of Arapahoe; sister, Dolores Bulwan of York; sister-in-law, Olga Sluka of Geneva; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Fairmont Community Church in Fairmont with Pastor Seungil You officiating. Graveside services will take place at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 5 from 1 – 8 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
