Death, Clifford Peterson

Clifford Peterson, age 90 of York, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Waco.
He was born June 30, 1930 in York County to J.C. and Anna (Bidstrip) Peterson. Cliff was formerly a member of St. John Lutheran Church south of Waco but was a present member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York.
He loved fishing, watching sports and westerns and thoroughly enjoyed polka music.
On Dec. 7, 1952 he was married to Joan Stahr at St John Lutheran Church south of Waco.
He is survived by his wife, Joan of York; his children, Sharon (Jerry) Sykes of Ceresco, Max (Vicky) Peterson of Waco, Tony (Cathy) Peterson of Utica and Stacy (Darcy) Knickerbocker of Utica; 21 grandchildren; 42 ½ great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Carla and Bernard Due; brother and sister-in-law, Emil and Irene Peterson; his two brothers, Dale Peterson and Jewel Peterson.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with the Reverends Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. A luncheon will follow in the church’s Fellowship Hall immediately after services. A graveside service will then be held at 5 p.m., at St John Lutheran Cemetery south of Waco. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation. Visitation will be from 1- 8 p.m., starting Thursday afternoon and continuing on in to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the mortuary in York. Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Cliff’s service will be broadcasted on the church’s website at www.emmanuelyorkne.com. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with social distancing and masks encouraged at the service.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling services.
