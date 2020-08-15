Charles H. “Tommy” Toms Jr., age 87 of York, passed away surrounded by family Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 in Lincoln.
He was born March 20, 1933 in Lincoln, to Charles H. “Tommy” Toms Sr. and Fern Norgren Toms. He moved to York in 1946 graduating from York High in 1951. He lettered in all sports all four years and participated in Fine Arts activities as well. Tommy graduated from Wentworth Military Academy attending Colorado University where he swam and played football. After serving in the Army, he graduated from Hastings College in 1957.
Tommy married Adaire Anne King on May 4, 1956, after being set up on a blind date the previous October by Tommy’s brother and sister-in-law Paul and Carol. To this union four daughters and one son were born.
Tommy was a 52-year member of the First Presbyterian Church where he was a past elder, deacon, session/choir member, and teacher. He was a member of Sertoma, Elks Club, York Masonic Lodge, Sesostris Shrine/Clowns, York Community Playhouse, Meals on Wheels, Lions, and Eagles, among others. Tommy was instrumental in founding and organizing the Midget Football Program and Little League Baseball. Tommy also served as a coach, referee, umpire and official for these programs, Legion Baseball, and multiple school activities since the early 1960s. Contributing to the progress of the York community since 1946, Tommy was active on the front lines of growth and development, behind the lines as a member of support teams, and quietly on his own. A positive ambassador for the York community for years. Tommy was chosen Yorkfest King and was inducted to the YHS Hall of Fame. Some of the young men who worked at Toms Sporting Goods described Tommy’s influence on them as “the man God put into their lives to make them feel confident about who they were and that they mattered - a good Christian role model.”
Tommy taught in Lexington and Omaha, owned and managed Toms Sporting Goods and Duffey’s, traveled for Scott Hourigan Co., and was head maintenance at the York Elementary School. Tommy also worked part time for Mycogen and First Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by children: Vicki (Mick) Northrop and Cindi (Steve) Nickel of York, Kristi (Marc) Felix of Lincoln, Tommy (Dee) Toms and Cathy (Dale) Davis of Hastings and Al Chambers (special son) of Lincoln; grandchildren: Ben Northrop and Phil Northrop (Savanna Lauby) of York, Jamey (Shanda) Northrop of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Caleb Northrop of New York, N.Y., Gregg (Lindsay) Heiden and Jillian (Brady) Fickenscher of York, Jon (Jaden) Felix of Englewood, Colo., Eliza Felix of Lincoln, C.J. (Kelsey) Toms and A. J. Toms of Hastings, Nicki Behmer (Josh Popp) of Lincoln, Wyatt (Ryanna) Davis of Lincoln, Annie Davis of St. Louis, Mo., Gina (Tyler) Rains and Julie Nickel of Lincoln, Andy (Alison) Nickel of Bennett and Dan Wasenmiller of FallingWaters,W.V.; great-grandchildren: Katelynn and Lauryn Northrop of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Silas Northrop of York, Madelyn and Kendall Heiden of York, Jude and Brynnlee Fickenscher of York, Joong Bin (J.B.) Felix of Englewood, Colo., Hayden and Ian Behmer of Lincoln, Cullen Rains, Jack Adams and Zoey Nickel of Bennet. Sister: Jane Toms Bovey of Kearney, sister-in-law: Linda Toms of York, brother-in-law: Vaughn King of McCook, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Adaire; parents; brothers: Art and Paul; special uncle: Loren King and a host of other family members.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at the Greenwood Cemetery in York. Memorial Services will follow at 10 a.m., on the south lawn of the First Presbyterian Church in York with the Reverend Dr. Michael Eickhoff officiating. Both services will be live streamed on Metz Mortuary’s Facebook page. Tommy’s family requests guests to wear their favorite Husker gear to his service. Visitation will be from 1 - 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church or to the York Community Foundation for Athletic Scholarships. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks encouraged. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.
