Death, Carletta Siebert

Carletta R. Siebert, age 71, of Bradshaw, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in York.
She was born May 29, 1949 in Grand Island to Glen and Lorraine (Kurz) Liebhart. Carletta was united in marriage to Jim Botts on Nov. 15, 1969 in Grand Island. She worked for several years in Grand Island for Kelly’s Supply in Accounts Payable.
Carletta was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. She was united in marriage to Perry Siebert Sr. on May 8, 1999 in Grand Island. Carletta enjoyed music, singing in the Choir at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, being involved in the LWML, and going to car shows.
She is survived by her husband, Perry of Bradshaw; son, Larry (Dayna) Botts of St. Paul and daughter, Terra Barajas of York; step-children, Michele (Gary) Price of St. Libory and Perry Jr. (Stacy) of Benedict. Carletta is also survived by 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda (Ron) Lundy of Lincoln; nephew, R.D. Stevenson of Cincinnati, Ohio and niece, Shana (Jeff) Wilber of Omaha. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with the Reverends Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Interment will follow at the Plainfield Cemetery, west of Bradshaw. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and the family requests those in attendance to wear masks. Visitation is scheduled for 1 – 8 p.m., Friday at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or to Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School. Carletta’s service will be broadcasted on the church’s website at www.emmanuelyorkne.com. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York is handling services.
