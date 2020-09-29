 Skip to main content
Death, Brian Johnson
York resident, 48

Brian Lee Johnson, age 48, was born on Feb. 10, 1972 and passed away Sept. 26, 2020.

He succumbed to a cardiac event and died before impact in a single-vehicle accident. Brian loved farming and had just finished the day harvesting soybeans. He was an organ donor so his legacy will live on.

A lifelong resident of York, he attended public school and college at Milford Automotive Technology. He was 11 years old when he first ran a combine; he could figure out how to fix anything. He completely overhauled his favorite high school 1977 Camaro to perfection. Brian loved family deeply. He was a fantastic father to Austin, a proud grandfather to Gracie and Olivia, a devoted son and a supportive brother.

He is survived by his son, Austin (Shelbi Jo) Johnson; father, Lanny Johnson (Carol McKenzie) of York; sister, Brenda Johnson of Malcolm and brother, Brad Johnson of Kansas City. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn. Brian was a friend to everyone and always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York. Burial will follow in Plainfield Cemetery in Bradshaw. Brian’s service will be streamed live on the church’s website at www.emmanuelyorkne.com. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday at the mortuary. COVID-19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks encouraged. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is in charge of arrangements.

