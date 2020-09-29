Death, Brian Johnson

Brian Lee Johnson, age 48, was born on Feb. 10, 1972 and passed away Sept. 26, 2020.

He succumbed to a cardiac event and died before impact in a single-vehicle accident. Brian loved farming and had just finished the day harvesting soybeans. He was an organ donor so his legacy will live on.

A lifelong resident of York, he attended public school and college at Milford Automotive Technology. He was 11 years old when he first ran a combine; he could figure out how to fix anything. He completely overhauled his favorite high school 1977 Camaro to perfection. Brian loved family deeply. He was a fantastic father to Austin, a proud grandfather to Gracie and Olivia, a devoted son and a supportive brother.

He is survived by his son, Austin (Shelbi Jo) Johnson; father, Lanny Johnson (Carol McKenzie) of York; sister, Brenda Johnson of Malcolm and brother, Brad Johnson of Kansas City. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn. Brian was a friend to everyone and always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.