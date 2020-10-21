Death, Batterton

Rowena June Batterton, age 88 of York, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born Nov. 11, 1931 to Erwin and Florence (Wilshusen) Light in Polk. On April 4, 1956 Rowena was united in marriage to James Dean Kaiser until his passing in 1969. Rowena was then united in marriage to Lester Batterton on May 7, 1976 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Rowena’s first job was as a waitress in Polk, where she was hired by a patron for LT & T. After moving to California, she was a book keeper at The Warf. Rowena moved back to York in 1972, where she was an owner and book keeper at Batterton Home Improvement for over 30 years. She was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Her faith and family were most important to Rowena.

Those left to keep her memory alive are her daughters, Lou Ann (Terry Edmunds) Bieck, Sherri (Jeff) Scott, Johna Meints and Becky Batterton. Her grandchildren, Melissa (Trent) Lage, T.J. Edmunds, Jesse (Jasmine) Scott, Aaron and Casey Sheppard, Andy and Niclas Carlson. Great-grandchildren include, Maelin, Renna and Seger Lage, Haamid, Jibreel and Malik Scott and Kyler Carlson. She is also survived by her sisters, Lois Wiemer and brother, Louis (Sandy) Light; sister-in-law’s, Wava Light, Ruby Light, Rita Light and Thelma Rhoers.