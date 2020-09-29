Death, Barbara Barnes

Barbara L. Barnes, 81, of Lincoln, died on Sept. 27, 2020.

Mrs. Barnes was born Barbara Lou on Nov. 3, 1938 to Vernon and Annalene (Evans) Strong on a farm in Madison County. Barbara grew up and graduated from O’Neill High School. She was united in marriage to Wayne Barnes on June 16, 1957.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; siblings, Sam Strong and Sharron Zakrzewski.

Survived by her daughter, Zoe (Dave) McManaman and granddaughter, Brianna McManaman.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct.1, 2020 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to York Does Scholarship Fund or the Lincoln Animal Ambassadors. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.