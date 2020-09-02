 Skip to main content
Death, Baker Thomas Giles
Death, Baker Thomas Giles

Infant, 28 weeks old

  • Updated
Baker Thomas Giles, 28 weeks old, was born at York, on Aug. 21, 2020 and was welcomed into Heaven later that evening.

Baker is survived by his mother and father, Heather and Thomas Giles of York; two brothers, Easton Gauge Giles of Mobile, Ala. and Remington Hunter Giles of Ackerman, Miss.; sister, Katelyn Autumn Giles of Ackerman, Miss.; grandparents, Shawn and Lisa Post of York; aunts, uncles and other family. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Roger Giles and Marie Swinney.

Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.

