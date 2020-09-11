 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death, Arthur Otte
0 comments

Death, Arthur Otte

Sioux Falls, S.D. resident, 77

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Arther Howard Otte, age 77, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Kramer and father, Howard Otte. He was born Jan. 31, 1943 in York.

He graduated from York High School and enlisted in the Navy. He spent some time in Spain and onboard ship as a radioman 1st Class. After getting out of the Navy he came back to York and worked at the Hastings Ammunition Plant. He then worked as a fireman and paramedic in York and also taught scuba diving.

It was at this time that he met and married Lynette Reese. They then moved to Eugene, Ore. where their son Christopher was born.

He then took a job with the Saudi Navy and spent about four years teaching the men physics and electronics. They then moved to Austin, Texas for several years where he taught at Texas Tech before moving back to York with his son. He then moved to Sioux Falls, S.D. where he did consulting work for several companies.

He is survived by his son, Christopher and two half-sisters, Dee Quiring and Charlotte Buchanan both of York.

It was Arther’s wish to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

2020-09-08 13-34_page_1

Arthur Otte

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News