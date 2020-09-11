Death, Arthur Otte

Arther Howard Otte, age 77, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Kramer and father, Howard Otte. He was born Jan. 31, 1943 in York.
He graduated from York High School and enlisted in the Navy. He spent some time in Spain and onboard ship as a radioman 1st Class. After getting out of the Navy he came back to York and worked at the Hastings Ammunition Plant. He then worked as a fireman and paramedic in York and also taught scuba diving.
It was at this time that he met and married Lynette Reese. They then moved to Eugene, Ore. where their son Christopher was born.
He then took a job with the Saudi Navy and spent about four years teaching the men physics and electronics. They then moved to Austin, Texas for several years where he taught at Texas Tech before moving back to York with his son. He then moved to Sioux Falls, S.D. where he did consulting work for several companies.
He is survived by his son, Christopher and two half-sisters, Dee Quiring and Charlotte Buchanan both of York.
It was Arther’s wish to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
