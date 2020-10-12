Death, Annette Nickels

Annette Nickels, age 84, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at her home in Columbus.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020 at 1C/The Sanctuary in Columbus. Visitation is Monday from 5 – 7 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home.

Annette Nickels was born March 21, 1936 to Louis and Etta (Mell) Niebur in Bradshaw. She attended school in Bradshaw and graduated in 1954.

After graduating high school, Annette was united in marriage to LeRoy “Nick” Nickels on Aug. 8, 1954. To this union, four children were born.

She worked a variety of jobs throughout her life. Annette was an incredibly talented seamstress. Her talents allowed her to sew clothes for all her family and even make her three daughter’s wedding dresses. She loved crocheting, cooking and supporting her grandchildren in all of their various activities.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Staley of Columbus, Barbara Nickels of Lincoln and Lori (Rick) Wendt of Leigh; son, Roy (Denise) Nickels of York; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Robert (Kathy) Rathjen and sister-in-law, Connie Nickels.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; son-in-law, Max Staley, Jr.; brothers, Herschel Niebur and Robert Niebur and sister, LuEtta James.