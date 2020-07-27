Alfred G. Brejcha was born on the farm two miles north of the town of Western, Nebraska to Alfred Frank and Anna Elsia (Homolka) Brejcha on February 21, 1927.
He graduated from Western Public School. Following graduation, he helped his parents on the family farm.
Alfred had four siblings: sister, Mary Ann (Don) Shutts; sister, Erma Jean (Bob) Edwards; a brother, Rollen Dale Brejcha; and an infant brother who passed at birth.
Alfred joined the U.S. Army in 1944. He served during the occupation of Japan at end of WWII, and was transferred to Korea for the beginning of Korean War.
Alfred returned home from his service in 1945 to live and work on the farm.
In 1951, Alfred met the love of his life, Joan Adare Lindstrom at the Play-mor ballroom. They were married on August 31, 1952. To this union five children were added, Jean A., Alfred P., William R., John T. and Rodney D.
Alfred and Joan continued to farm together with Alfred's parents until their passing. They enjoyed farming together until he retired in 1991. Following their retirement, they enjoyed many trips together showing their collection of antique engines at numerous shows throughout the U.S. including Camp Creek, Nebr. and Cottonwood Springs, Ariz.
Al and Jo enjoyed hosting and attending many family holidays and birthdays. He especially looked forward to a good game of “Euyker” with his granddaughter. Alfred embraced and passed on his Czech heritage to his family, through his activities and cooking which included rohliky, kolache, kraut and dumplings. Singing and playing polkas and enjoying a good pivo. He was proud to be an inspiration for his granddaughter that became the York Czech Queen in 2014-15. Alfred would say he was the “jack of all trades-but a master of none.” Al and Jo enjoyed working together in the wood shop, camping trips, and traveling to see friends and family. He will be fondly remembered wearing his John Deere suspenders and his parking place reserved for John Deere tractors only. Alfred was proud of his children and grandchildren, and all of their accomplishments.
He is survived by the love of his life, wife, Joan (Lindstrom) Brejcha, Fairmont; daughter, Jean (Tracy) Remmenga, Wymore; sons, Alfred P. (Debra) Brejcha of Fairbury, William R. (Terri) Brejcha, Western, Rodney D. (Thais) Brejcha, of Friend.
He is also survived by grandchildren, Roland (Leora) Moellenberndt, Jennifer Moellenberndt, Clark (Jennifer) Brejcha, Wendy Williams, Jessica Brejcha, Kimberly Anderson, Amber Brejcha, Malissa (Scott) Walton, Malinda (Deloy) Davidson, Amanda Brejcha, Heather Hayes, Rachel Brejcha, Tifany Brejcha, Lindsay Brejcha, Claire Brejcha, Anna Lynn Brejcha; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Shutts; a brother, Rollen Brejcha; sister-in-law, Margy (Milt) Lindstrom Thomas; and a brother-in-law, Tom (Patsy) Lindstrom, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred F. and Anna E. (Homolka) Brejcha; son, John T. Brejcha; a great-grandson, Mattix Wilson; an infant brother; sister and husband, Erma Jean and Bob Edward; and a brother-in-law, Don Shutts.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. No viewing or visitation. Interment will be in North Fork Cemetery, Saline County.
Memorials have been established to the Western Rescue, in care of Rod Nickell, 110 Northwest Ave, Western, NE 68464.
Lauber Funeral Home, Friend has been entrusted with care and arrangments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.