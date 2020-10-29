Charles L. Picard

Charles Lorenzo Picard III, 88, of Geneva, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at the Heritage Crossings Nursing Home in Geneva.
As a young man, Chuck, as he was affectionately known, attended Geneva Public Schools, graduating with the class of 1950. He furthered his education by attending Hastings College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He enlisted in the US Navy, serving in the Korean War and later resumed his service to his country by serving in the Vietnam Conflict as well. After his first discharge, Chuck was united in marriage to Barbra “Jean” Harrington on Oct. 4, 1952 in Lincoln. To this union three sons were born, Christopher, Mikel and Daniel. Early on, Charles and his wife were no stranger to the motel and hotel business. They managed motels at the Goldenrod Motel in Geneva, later in Sanger, Texas, Holbrook, Ariz. and Joplin, Mo. for many years. Chuck was an active businessman and entrepreneur, operating the Eat-N-Tote, The Lamplighter Café and many other enterprises in Geneva. Later, Chuck, Jean and his brothers also operated their rental property business in Geneva for some time, including purchasing the small historic 1912 building and renovating it into the Geneva Hotel in 2010.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Christopher and Lora Picard of Florida, Mikel and Janice Picard of York and Daniel and Christine Picard of Crete; six grandchildren, Chad Picard, Nathan Picard, Jeremiah Picard, Kandy Mae Hanthorn, Joslyn Handly and Jayson Sullivan; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Ben (Susanna) Picard of Sunnyvale, Calif. and Bill Picard of Geneva and several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the First Congregational Church in Geneva with Pastor Stuart Davis officiating. Honorary pallbearers are: Jeremiah Picard, Joslyn Handley, Chad Picard, Nathan Picard, Kandy Mae Hanthorn, and Jayson Sullivan. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation. Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services, Friend, are entrusted with the care and arrangements.
