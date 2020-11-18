Our precious mother, Byrdene Thompson, age 94, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at the Perry Lutheran Home in Perry, Iowa. She was a breath of fresh air who delighted those around her.

A Family Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at the Junction Township Cemetery in Grand Junction, Iowa. Everyone is required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while attending. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.

Byrdene was the third child of Harley and Bertha (Roemer) Fassnacht. She grew up on the farm, with her five lively and fun brothers and sisters. She graduated from McCool Junction High school, and went on to cosmetology school in Lincoln. She met her husband, Archie Thompson at a dance in Hubbell.

Archie and Byrdene were married Nov. 25, 1951. They went on to farm in hilly Menlo, Iowa, by the river in Jefferson, Iowa, and then settled on a farm near Perry, Iowa. Byrdene was always a tough outdoor girl who threw herself into farm work and gardening. She was active as a 4-H leader for many years and as a member of Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Archie in1999; by her parents, Harley and Bertha Fassnacht; infant brother, Wallace; sister, Louise and brother Dwight.