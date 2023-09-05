Boys Pre-Season Rankings1. Omaha Skutt 1
1. Lexington 2
3. Norris 3
4. Hastings 5
5. Bennington NR
6. Elkhorn North 8
7. Plattsmouth 9
8. Gering 7
9. South Sioux City 4
10. GINW NW
Contenders (receiving votes): Scottsbluff (NR), Seward (10th), Blair (6th)
Girls Pre-Season Rankings1. Norris 1
2. Elkhorn North 3
3. York 5
4. Bennington 2
People are also reading…
5. Omaha Skutt 4
6. Blair 7
7. Lexington 8
8. Gering 9
9. GINW NR
10. Plattsmouth NR
Contenders (receiving votes): South Sioux City (NR), Elkhorn (NR), Beatrice (NR), Duchesne Academy (6th), Scottsbluff (10th), Hastings (NR).