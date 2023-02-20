NORFOLK - Two hundred fifty-three students completed their degree, diploma or certificate programs in summer and fall 2022 from Northeast Community College. One hundred-seventy-nine completed during the fall term while another seventy-four completed in the summer.

Graduates from the York area include: Kristi Brazda of Stromsburg, Associate of Arts Degree; Kinsey McClain of Aurora, Associate of Science Degree; Brooklyn Moody of Aurora, Associate of Science Degree; Colton Nuttelman of Stromsburg, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness & Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Animal Science; Creighton Hirschfeld of Benedict, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Diversified Agriculture; Jack Goertzen of Aurora, Associate of Applied Science Degree in Graphic Design; Amanda Scott of Bradshaw, Certificate in Drug and Alcohol Counseling.