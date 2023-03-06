YORK – Northeast Community College and Central Valley Ag (CVA) are excited to announce the creation of a new apprenticeship program. The new chemical applicator apprenticeship program offers a pathway for students or adults to break into a new career field.

As part of the apprenticeship program, apprentices will be working for CVA while they are taking occupation-specific courses with Northeast. By integrating on-the-job learning with classroom learning, individuals can work and earn an income while they are obtaining a credential in a new career field.

“Northeast is excited to be partnering with Central Valley Ag on this new applicator apprenticeship program. This new program will open so many doors for individuals interested in being an applicator who are unable to commit to a full on-campus college program. Apprenticeship programs are helping us to serve individuals across our entire 20-county service region,” states Kimberly Andersen, Apprenticeship Director at Northeast.

The Chemical Applicator Apprenticeship Program is for people of all ages who want to earn a salary while learning how to effectively operate chemical applicator equipment and understand what chemicals are used to treat certain infestations. The program contains 8-weeks of related instruction and approximately one-year on-the-job training. Upon course completion, individuals will receive their Commercial Applicator License. Central Valley Ag is also covering the cost of tuition and fees for apprenticeship-related instruction.

“We are excited to make this program available to interested students, to help them gain essential skills, earn their license and carve out a path for job training, mentorship and career growth,” said Brent Reichmuth, Senior Vice President of Operations at CVA.

To get involved in the apprenticeship program, visit www.cvacoop.com//apprenticeship.

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in York, Neb. CVA has locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. CVA is an innovative leader providing products and services in grain, agronomy, feed, and energy. You can find more information about Central Valley Ag by visiting www.cvacoop.com.