Norma Songer

Norma Marie Songer, age 89 of York, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Milford. She was born on January 31, 1933 to Gilbert and Mildred (Brownmiller) Buck in Correctionville, Iowa. On March 22, 2000 she was united in marriage to Paul Songer in Mesa, Ariz.

Norma was a bookkeeper at the Skelly Station for many years with her first husband Lawrence Baldwin, and did housecleaning in Arizona for a numerous years. She spent her time bowling, watching golf, and enjoyed exercising, the Fun Club and going to casinos.

She is survived by her children, Daniel Baldwin of York, Larry (Lynn) Baldwin of York, Rynee Spencer of McCool Jct. and Sheila Baldwin of York. She is also survived by six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Songer; son, Kenneth Baldwin; two brothers and one sister.

Private graveside services will be at a later date. Norma was cremated, there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be directed to www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the services.