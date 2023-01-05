Norm Manstedt Invite attracts the best of girls wrestling in Nebraska

COLUMBUS – Just about everywhere you looked on Thursday, you would see a ranked wrestler from one of the 14 weight brackets from across the state.

The Norm Manstedt Invite at Central Community College in Columbus attracted the best of the best as wrestlers from across the entire state were in action vying for championships in 14 brackets.

The York Dukes and the High Plains Storm sent their wrestlers into battle starting at 9:15 a.m. and the meet was still in progress as of press time.

A total of nine, No. 1 ranked grapplers were in action during the day and there was an average of six ranked wrestlers in each division.

The York Dukes sent two rated wrestlers into action as 140 pound senior Addison Cotton came in as the No. 12 rated wrestler, but she bumped up to 145 bracket at the invite and she started off with a pair of bye’s before she got her day started with a pin of Lyons DeCatur Northeast’s Katharine Tolle with a pin in 1:26.

Cotton advanced to the championship bracket, but her chances of a first place finish were thwarted by Minden’s Amelia Jacobsen who was ranked No. 5 at 155. Jacobsen scored the win by pinning Cotton in 1:45.

Cotton (17-2) was scheduled to take on Emma Harb (7-2) of Northwest and ranked No. 12 at 145. Cotton’s best finish chances were fifth if she wins her next two matches.

At 170 pounds, No. 11 rated freshman Avery Albers opened her day with a win over Anna Kent of Nebraska City with a pin in 1:10. Albers faced Schuyler’s Caroline Carveyal and she dropped the matchup with Carveyal scoring the pin in 3:44.

Albers (16-3) won her next match as she pinned Lincoln East’s Carson Shank in 3:41 and was set to take on Megan Boyd of Northwest with a chance to finish the day in ninth place.

In the 190 pound weight class York senior Annsley Vernon started out strong against Elkhorn’s Diesel Janovich as she grabbed the early 2-0 lead. Janovich, rated as the No. 12 wrestler at 190 turned the tables on Vernon scoring the pin in 1:48.

Vernon (16-5) rebounded with wins over Mikaya Zeller of Northwest with a pin in 1:30 and she kept her hopes alive for a medal with a win over Isabella Smidt of Elgin Pope John with a pin in 2:23.

Her day came to an end however as she was eliminated from the medal race with a loss to Summerland’s Ammy Arroyo by pin in 2:26.

At 155 pounds, York’s Jessah Linden (6-4) lost her first two matches in pool play and was done for the day. Linden fell to Darly Garcia of Quad City Northeast in pin at 0:22 and lost to Laylani Kasek of David City in 2:58.

York JV results

105 JV

Adalynn Vrba (3-16) placed 4th.

Quarterfinal - Elizabeth Juan Lucas (Madison Girls) 4-5 won by decision over Adalynn Vrba (York Girls) 3-16 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 1 - Adalynn Vrba (York Girls) 3-16 received a bye () (Bye)Cons. Semi - Adalynn Vrba (York Girls) 3-16 won by fall over Haley Grobe (Grand Island Girls) 4-10 (Fall 0:19)

115 JV

Arianna Schutt (8-16) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Arianna Schutt (York Girls) 8-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Nadia Pond (Schuyler Girls) 9-5 won by fall over Arianna Schutt (York Girls) 8-16 (Fall 2:39)

Cons. Round 2 - Arianna Schutt (York Girls) 8-16 won by major decision over Savannah Leiting (Seward Girls) 2-15 (MD 10-0)

Cons. Round 3 - Natasha Eberspacher (Elkhorn Girls) 4-2 won by fall over Arianna Schutt (York Girls) 8-16 (Fall 1:51)

140 JV

Rubi Trejo (4-10) place is unknown.

Quarterfinal - Jazmine Palencia (David City Girls) 4-5 won by fall over Rubi Trejo (York Girls) 4-10 (Fall 1:29)

Cons. Round 1 - Rubi Trejo (York Girls) 4-10 won by fall over Jocelyn Russman (Wisner-Pilger Girls) 4-12 (Fall 0:42)

155 JV

Mia Morales (9-7) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 - Mia Morales (York Girls) 9-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Brooklyn Graffe (Adams Central Girls) 2-5 won by fall over Mia Morales (York Girls) 9-7 (Fall 1:49)

Cons. Round 2 - Mia Morales (York Girls) 9-7 received a bye () (Bye)

High Plains

The High Plains Storm had just one girl in action and freshman Dakota Gress got off to a quick start posting a 2-0 record at 120 pounds

Gress (15-5) defeated Payton Peterson of Gothenburg in 1:53 and followed that up with a third round win over Grace Frahm of Lincoln East.

In the tournament bracket she lost to No. 6 rated Isabelle Skrdla of Pierce by major decision 11-3. She quickly rebounded and defeated Morgan Sindel of Lincoln East by pin in 2:18.

Gress was matched up against Schuyler's Romilia Pineda (8-1) of Schuyler with the winner taking home the fifth place medal and the loser sixth.

Grand Island who won the invite last year had a comfortable 127-85 lead over the Pierce Bluejays. Rounding out the top five was Lexington (78), Minden (77) and Schuyler with 61.

York was in 35th place with 13 points while Gress had the Storm in 39th with 10 points.

The rest of the tournament finals and places will be in Saturday’s sports.