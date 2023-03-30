LINCOLN — A bill cutting Nebraska's top income tax rate by nearly one-third cleared first-round debate with no dissenting votes Thursday.

Legislative Bill 754 advanced on a vote of 41-0, with seven senators abstaining. The vote followed eight hours of debate about the cost of the proposal and which Nebraskans would save money under it.

In the end, lawmakers made only minor changes to the package that emerged from the Revenue Committee. The package includes the income tax-related pieces of Gov. Jim Pillen’s tax cut and school aid plan, along with some smaller measures.

Together, the package would reduce state tax revenues by at least $3.3 billion over six years, based on estimates from the Legislative Fiscal Office.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area, who chairs the Revenue Committee, said the measure may need to change during later rounds of consideration, based on updates about the state's fiscal picture.

If the picture improves, she said she would be more interested in proposals to help middle- and lower-income taxpayers. She opposed all such ideas during the first-round debate, given the potential cost of expanding the package.

But if the picture worsens, or the cost of the package turns out to be more than expected, she said the bill would have to shrink. Before lawmakers vote on passing LB 754, the Legislative Fiscal Office will issue new estimates of its fiscal impact, incorporating all of the amendments added in committee.

In addition, the state's official revenue forecasting board will update its projections of state tax revenues for the two-year budget period starting July 1 and the Appropriations Committee will finish its work on a budget proposal for those years.

"I don't know how this fits or could fit," Linehan said, about a proposal to further lower the tax rate for the next-to-the-top income bracket.

To assure political support, she said, lawmakers are trying to provide equivalent amounts of property tax relief and income tax cuts, so any increase in the income tax benefits would have to be matched with changes in the property tax package.

As advanced, LB 754 would ratchet down the top rate for individual and corporate income taxes to 3.99% by 2027, bringing down the rate paid by taxpayers in the top two individual tax brackets and both corporate brackets.

The top individual rate is 6.64% this year, and the top corporate rate is 7.25%. Both are slated to drop to 5.84% by 2027 under a law passed last year.

At least half of Nebraska income tax filers could save money with the 3.99% tax rate, but the package would offer little for Nebraskans in the middle- to lower-income tax brackets.

Other components of LB 754 would make Social Security benefits fully exempt from income taxes by next year — one year earlier than under current law.

Another piece would provide some tax relief to low-income parents and child care providers. That piece would allow up to $15 million a year of tax credits for parents with children in child care — enough to help 15,000 children at most. It also includes $10 million a year in credits for people who donate to child care programs and another $10 million in credits for child care programs and child care workers.

Linehan has said the property tax measure needs to move in lockstep with the property tax changes incorporated into LB 243, introduced by State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion. Debate on that measure is expected to begin Friday.

As advanced by the Revenue Committee, LB 243 would increase Nebraska’s two property tax credit programs, cap school property taxes and eliminate almost all community college property taxes.

Pillen’s plan also included a $305 million annual increase in state school funding, paid for with a proposed Education Future Fund that would start at $1.25 billion during the two-year budget period starting July 1. A bill making the changes in school funding advanced out of the Education Committee Wednesday.