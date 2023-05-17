Washington County prosecutors filed additional charges, including first-degree murder, against a Council Bluffs man accused of shooting the mother of his child and killing her brother last week.

Elijah Logan, 22, now faces seven felony charges: first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, first-degree assault, first-degree domestic assault, burglary and intentional child abuse without injury. He was ordered Wednesday to be held in custody without bail, according to court records.

According to an affidavit for Logan’s arrest, 22-year-old Samantha Ely called 911 in the early hours of May 12 to report that she had been shot. She identified Logan — the father of her child — as the alleged gunman, and reported that her brother, Jordan Ely, also had been shot and was laying on the floor.

Jordan Ely was pronounced dead at the scene. Samantha Ely was shot “several times,” according to the affidavit, but she survived and was transported to the hospital. The child was not injured.

Logan allegedly fled from the scene after the shooting. On Monday, he turned himself in to authorities “without incident,” according to the Blair Police Department.

Alexis Ely, 27, said Jordan was shot when he put himself between Logan and her sister, Samantha. She also said Jordan Ely was sleeping but woke upon hearing his sister’s “cry for help.” He ran upstairs to his sister’s bedroom, where reports say he confronted Logan, who had allegedly broken into the house.

“Most people would run away or hide from the sound of an intruder, but not Jordan,” Alexis Ely said. “He lost his life saving our sister and our nephew, and I know for a fact he would choose the same path if given the opportunity to do it again. My brother died a hero.”

A GoFundMe for Jordan Ely’s funeral expenses and Samantha Ely’s medical care has raised over $14,000.