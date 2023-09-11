HASTINGS -- Niobrara Butler-Johnson Chapter, NSDAR held their monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, September 5. A program was presented by Gary Wieck on the world-wide charity outreach of the Orphan Grain Train. Dorothy Anderson served snacks.

Regent Connie Plettner called the meeting to order. Chaplain Maryann Thompson opened with the Invocation. Treasurer Melanie Aschenbrenner reminded members that September 30 is the deadline for dues to be paid. She reported our Chapter donated $600 for a youth to attend the American Indian Youth Camp.

Old/New Business:

• A Naturalization Ceremony will be held at Beatrice Homestead National Park, Friday, September 15, 12:30 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend.

• September 17 marks the beginning of Constitution Week. Members will distribute Constitution booklets to schools and put up displays at libraries.

• Members are encouraged to attend the State Board of Management Meeting Saturday, October 21 in Kearney.

• Our Chapter will once again participate in “Operation Christmas Card”, Christmas cards to be sent to our active military. Members are to bring signed Christmas cards to our next meeting.

• Cheryll Marr distributed “memorial wreaths” for members to use in their communities as needed.

• Thank you notes were received thanking our Chapter for

1. Presidential bookmarks given to students and teachers,

2. our continued support to Maryland Center and

3. for the quilt our Chapter donated to Chemawa Indian School for a student’s use.

The next meeting will be held Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 12:30 p.m.at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center, Hastings. The program will be “Health Mission to Nicaragua” by Dusty Haase.