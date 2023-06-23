AURORA — The Nimble Thimble Quilt Guild 2023 Quilt Show will be held through Saturday, June 24 during A'ROR'N Days in Aurora at the Plainsman Museum from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily. "Quilts for All Seasons" is the theme for the 2023 show and the featured quilter will be Susan Minchow, with appliqued quilts that have won awards in state and national competitions. A traveling 50th anniversary quilt, now in its 13th state, will also be on display. Special activities during the show include: Quilting Tips and Demonstrations – 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday; Quilt of Valor Presentation – 10 a.m. on Saturday; Featured Quilter Presentation – 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. A boutique and refreshments will be available.