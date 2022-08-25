Zoning regulations being looked at for “energy related” projects

YORK – Zoning regulations are being looked at for York County, pertaining to projects such as pipelines, solar fields and the like.

The consideration of adding such regulations was prompted by a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline and a proposed solar field in York County – but these regulations would not pertain to just those particular projects but all new “green energy” projects that might arise in the county.

Since the carbon pipeline and solar field projects came to light, a number of York County residents have asked the county commissioners to add regulations to protect the county and landowners. A joint meeting between the county’s planning commission and the county board has already been held.

York County Zoning Administrator Christopher Johnson spoke with the county board members this week, saying “some outfits, some groups, some people” have brought forward regulations they would like to see pertaining to solar, pipelines and other energy-type projects.

“The planning commission, the zoning committee, will need to hold a public meeting in the near future regarding proposed regulations,” Johnson said. “The county’s zoning was last updated in 2015 and things have changed since then,” in reference to more and more green energy projects and technology that exist today compared to seven years ago. I’ve been talking with zoning administrators from other counties where these types of regulations have already been passed.”

Johnson said it would “probably be a really good idea for the county to consider starting to talk about updating the comprehensive plan as well.”

Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin noted the industry standard lifespan of a comprehensive plan is 10 years – but he also recognized the county’s only three years away from that timeline.

“The county’s comprehensive plan was drafted in late 2014 and passed in 2015, so yes, you are near the 10-year point,” Johnson said.

“And updating a comprehensive plan takes substantial time and a lot of meetings before anything is final,” Bulgrin added.