Zoning considerations will start soon regarding energy projects

YORK – Zoning conversations and considerations will start soon on the county’s end, regarding regulations and provisions pertaining to energy-related projects – such as wind, pipeline and solar endeavors.

The county’s comprehensive plan isn’t scheduled for an update until late 2024, early 2025. And funds were not budgeted for a comprehensive plan update for this fiscal year.

Still, the county commissioners want to move forward with zoning regulations pertaining to these topics which aren’t mentioned now in the county’s rules or planning.

Deputy York County Attorney Christopher Johnson, who is also the county’s zoning administrator, spoke with the York County Commissioners this week during their regular meeting. He said he has been talking with an individual who is working on comprehensive plan updates in a number of counties in Nebraska. One of those counties is Holt, where Johnson said officials are addressing energy-related projects right now.

Because this county planner has the experience in working within this realm, Johnson said he is also going to meet with him on Oct. 18, in order to get more information about how counties are handling these types of situations with these types of projects growing every day.

“This person knows about this topic, this is what he does statewide,” Johnson said. “We also need to get a zoning meeting set up. I would love to meet with this individual first to get more guidance. I’ve been having to recreate the wheel with this position (of zoning administrator) and I’ve been speaking with Seward County’s zoning person, who has been a Godsend.”

“I don’t want the comprehensive plan to hold up the zoning work we have to do,” said York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “And we do need to appoint someone to the planning commission first, we need to handle that. I’d recommend reaching out and getting something going.”

The commissioners recognized that an update of the comprehensive plan will not start until the 2023-24 fiscal year and it takes approximately one year to complete.

“But we definitely want to start this process as soon as we can, as far as zoning,” Obermier said. “We need to get started.”