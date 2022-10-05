 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
County

Zoning considerations will start soon regarding energy projects

  • 0
County Commissioners Board Room / Courthouse stock

YORK – Zoning conversations and considerations will start soon on the county’s end, regarding regulations and provisions pertaining to energy-related projects – such as wind, pipeline and solar endeavors.

The county’s comprehensive plan isn’t scheduled for an update until late 2024, early 2025. And funds were not budgeted for a comprehensive plan update for this fiscal year.

Still, the county commissioners want to move forward with zoning regulations pertaining to these topics which aren’t mentioned now in the county’s rules or planning.

Deputy York County Attorney Christopher Johnson, who is also the county’s zoning administrator, spoke with the York County Commissioners this week during their regular meeting. He said he has been talking with an individual who is working on comprehensive plan updates in a number of counties in Nebraska. One of those counties is Holt, where Johnson said officials are addressing energy-related projects right now.

People are also reading…

Because this county planner has the experience in working within this realm, Johnson said he is also going to meet with him on Oct. 18, in order to get more information about how counties are handling these types of situations with these types of projects growing every day.

“This person knows about this topic, this is what he does statewide,” Johnson said. “We also need to get a zoning meeting set up. I would love to meet with this individual first to get more guidance. I’ve been having to recreate the wheel with this position (of zoning administrator) and I’ve been speaking with Seward County’s zoning person, who has been a Godsend.”

“I don’t want the comprehensive plan to hold up the zoning work we have to do,” said York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “And we do need to appoint someone to the planning commission first, we need to handle that. I’d recommend reaching out and getting something going.”

The commissioners recognized that an update of the comprehensive plan will not start until the 2023-24 fiscal year and it takes approximately one year to complete.

“But we definitely want to start this process as soon as we can, as far as zoning,” Obermier said. “We need to get started.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6

Police in Nebraska say a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree in a crash that killed all six of its young occupants. Five men in the car died at the scene of the crash in Lincoln in the wee hours of Sunday. A woman died later at a hospital. The victims ranged in age from 21 to 24. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. But they say it was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

UNESCO meeting in Mexico discusses threats to cultural heritage

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News