Zephyrfest a success
Zephyrfest a success

YORK – A recent multi-band, multi-hour outdoor concert was held to raise money for the Peyton Parker Lane Playground.

It was put on by the Closing the Gap Benefit Committee.

Organizers estimate approximately 500 people were in attendance over the course of the afternoon and evening, as the event started at 2 p.m.

It was held at the York County Fairgrounds, where the admission was free and freewill donations were accepted.

There were vendors available for music lovers who chose to spend their day there.

This was another effort toward the ongoing goal to raise at least $1 million for the construction of the all-inclusive playground at Mincks Park.

The music festival included the following bands: Sock Party, Iron Zephyr (headliners), the Kyle Sayler Band, Hall County Incident, Fox Paw and Blinker Fluid.

