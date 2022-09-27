Zephyr Fest: Rockin' for "Soaring for C"

YORK -- The York County fairgrounds was rockin’ with music at the second annual Zephyr Fest hosted by the Bridging the Gap Benefit Committee. Last year, the committee raised money for the all-inclusive Peyton Parker Lane Playground. This year’s funds are going towards the Soaring for C foundation in memory of Cessna Elyse Brestel who took her life at the age of 15.

Brestel is the daughter of Patrick Brestel and Misty Brouillette. She was known as the All-American girl in high school who was actively involved in sports, theater, one-act, speech and dance. She had a heart of gold and was a light for anyone in her presence.

Brouillette said, “Cessna was always looking out for others. If you were ever having a crummy day, she would be there for you or at least share a smile.”

Cessna was a strong girl. She struggled with rumination syndrome that made it hard for her to put down food. In 2020, Cessna lost 45 pounds and her body became weak, so she could no longer compete in sports or attend dance like she had hoped.

To get the nourishment she needed, Cessna stayed in a hospital in Minnesota for 17 days after Thanksgiving. She was well enough to be brought home before Christmas. She was driven to get better. By the time January rolled around, she gained 10 pounds

Brouillette said she never saw the day coming where she would be reading notes left behind from her daughter. Brouillette thought she was strong enough to push through. Her mother said, “Everything collapsed in her world all at once.”

Brouillette said Cessna was her best friend. They did everything together as anyone would expect a mother and daughter to do. She saw the best in her daughter and her friends saw too.

A couple of months after Cessna’s passing, a friend of Cessna’s began the Soaring for C Foundation to spread acts of kindness. Brouillette said there are 17,000 “kindness cards” that were made to “shed a little light in someone one’s life.” Brouillette said it started as her just passing around 500 cards in Cessna’s honor to locals, friends and family. Now these cards have been distributed in other states and have been seen in Canada, Mexico and Japan.

“It’s just amazing how it took off,” said Brouillette. Along with promoting random acts of kindness, the foundation raises money to provide scholarships and mental health training for students and educators, which is where the funds are going towards from Zephyr Fest. Brouillette said she’s also looking into getting motivational speakers to come to York and speak on bullying and suicide prevention.

Amanda Peterson, Bridging the Gap committee member, said over $10,000 was raised for Soaring for C.

Mark Sulzle, the founder Zephyr Fest, said he was very pleased with this year’s outcome. He said there were between 800 to 1,000 attendees.

Sulzle said, “Everyone was so compelled by the cause because everyone has been affected by suicide in one way or another whether that be a family or friend.”

Sulzle said he looks forward to what the next Zephyr Fest has to bring next year.