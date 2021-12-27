Zac Holoch named president and CEO of Cornerstone Bank

Zac Holoch stated, “My mother has shown me what it takes to be a great leader not only at Cornerstone Bank but also in the banking industry. I will miss working with her, but I’m looking forward to this new challenge and continuing to work alongside my grandfather every day. Both of them have been and will continue to be great mentors to me. Our success is a compliment to the employees of the bank who are very talented and hardworking.”

Kris Holoch started her career at Cornerstone in 2000 in the newly formed Electronic Banking Department. Through the years, she also worked in Retail Banking, was named CEO in August of 2015 and added the responsibility of President in 2018. Kris served as the Nebraska Bankers Association Chairman in 2017 and was on the Board of Directors for the American Bankers Association from 2019-2020. Kris and her late husband, Greg, have three grown children, Kylee, Cody and Zac. She also has nine grandchildren. Kris resides in York and serves as Treasurer on the York General Board of Directors and is a member at Faith Lutheran Church.

