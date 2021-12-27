Zac Holoch named president and CEO of Cornerstone Bank

YORK - Cornerstone Bank announced a number of changes which were approved at a recent meeting of their Board of Directors.
Zac Holoch was named President and Chief Executive Officer replacing Kris Holoch, who will retire from day-to-day operations of the bank on December 31st, but will still serve on Cornerstone Bank’s Board of Directors.
Kris Holoch commented, “It has been my pleasure and an honor to work alongside my dad, Kelly Holthus, since 2000, and now with my sons Cody and Zac. My recommendation to the Board was to name Zac as President and CEO upon my retirement. We also have over 500 very capable employees, and I know the bank will continue to prosper.”
Zac Holoch is a native of York, a graduate of York High School and has a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He started his career at Cornerstone Bank in 2010 and most recently was Executive Vice President, overseeing the management of the Bank’s branches and working closely with both Kelly Holthus and Kris Holoch in Administration. He has served in several capacities for the bank and is a member of the Executive Committee and Senior Loan Committee. He was elected to the Board of Directors in 2019. Zac and his wife, Courtney, have four children and reside in rural York.
Zac Holoch stated, “My mother has shown me what it takes to be a great leader not only at Cornerstone Bank but also in the banking industry. I will miss working with her, but I’m looking forward to this new challenge and continuing to work alongside my grandfather every day. Both of them have been and will continue to be great mentors to me. Our success is a compliment to the employees of the bank who are very talented and hardworking.”
Kris Holoch started her career at Cornerstone in 2000 in the newly formed Electronic Banking Department. Through the years, she also worked in Retail Banking, was named CEO in August of 2015 and added the responsibility of President in 2018. Kris served as the Nebraska Bankers Association Chairman in 2017 and was on the Board of Directors for the American Bankers Association from 2019-2020. Kris and her late husband, Greg, have three grown children, Kylee, Cody and Zac. She also has nine grandchildren. Kris resides in York and serves as Treasurer on the York General Board of Directors and is a member at Faith Lutheran Church.
On a personal note, Kris shared insight about how she knew her son Zac was a good bet to end up where he is today. Gesturing toward the expansive office she and her father both occupied, she remarked, “Zac has said he’s going to sit in this office since he was 10 years old.”
Added Kelly, “Of all the grandchildren, he’s the only one who said that.”
For his part, Zac draws comfort from his grandfather’s daily presence at the bank.
“Kelly is not going anywhere,” Zac said. “My comfort is he’s going to be here.”
“This started out as a family owned bank,” commented Kelly. “This guarantees” it will remain that way.
Cornerstone Bank will host a retirement open house for Kris Holoch on Wednesday, December 29th from 2-4 p.m. in the Main Bank Lobby at 529 North Lincoln Avenue in downtown York.
Cornerstone is a $2 billion bank with 46 banking facilities in 37 communities including: Albion, Aurora, Bartlett, Beaver Lake, Bradshaw, Central City, Clay Center, Clearwater, Columbus, Creighton, Davenport, Edgar, Franklin, Geneva, Glenvil, Grand Island, Guide Rock, Hampton, Harvard, Henderson, Hildreth, Malmo, Marquette, McCool Junction, Monroe, Murray, North Loup, Polk, Rising City, St. Edward, Shelton, Stromsburg, Sutton, Tilden, Waco, Wilcox and York. Cornerstone Bank is owned by First York BanCorp of York, Nebraska.