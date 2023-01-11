YSO shares enforcement numbers

YORK — The York County Sheriff’s Office participated in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office from Dec. 16 to Jan. 1. Sergeant Alex Hildebrand said extra deputies were out on patrol during that time, specifically looking for impaired drivers on the roadways in York County.

“During this time, deputies made three felony arrests, five arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, two arrests for driving under the influence of drugs, four citations for minors in possession and a total of 85 traffic contacts,” Sergeant Hildebrand said.

“The holiday season was busy with deputies investigating several alcohol and drug related crimes,” Sgt. Hildebrand said. “However, we would like to commend the numerous people that deputies stopped who chose to designate a sober driver as opposed to driving home themselves.

“Although the enforcement campaign is over, we would still encourage people traveling in York County to call our office at 402-362-4927 anytime they suspect someone is driving under the influence,” Hildebrand added.