YSO gets grant for DUI enforcement

YORK – This holiday season, the United States Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be partnering with the York County Sheriff’s Department to share the message about the dangers of drunk and drug-impaired driving.

Through Jan. 2, the York County Sheriff’s Department will have extra deputies on patrol, specifically looking for drunk and drug-impaired drivers on the roadways in York County. This will be part of the high-visibility national enforcement campaign, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

There will also be increased state and national messages about the dangers of driving impaired, coupled with enforcement and increased officers on the roadways.

Sergeant Alex Hildebrand with the YSO said, “If you plan on drinking this holiday season, please do so responsibility and designate a sober driver. If you are traveling this holiday season and observe a driver you believe to be under the influence in York County, call the York County Sheriff’s Department at 402-362-4827.”