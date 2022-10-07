YSO deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine near York

YORK -- A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two male individuals after locating 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near York.
YSO Captain Josh Gillespie said the arrested individuals were Jose Ramon Alvarez-Mena of Maryland and Stanli De La Rosa of Rhode Island.
The deputy observed a Mercedes Benz that was following too close to another vehicle, also failed to signal a proper lane change and had no front license plate, Gillespie said.
During the traffic stop the deputy became aware of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle was conducted and located in the vehicle were 10 kilos of cocaine.
Both individuals were charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substance and no drug tax stamp.
Both were lodged in the York County Jail.