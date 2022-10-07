 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
York County

YSO deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine near York

picture of cocaine.jpg

These 10 kilos of cocaine were found by York County Sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop near York.

 Photo provided by York County Sheriff’s Department

YORK -- A deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two male individuals after locating 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near York.

YSO Captain Josh Gillespie said the arrested individuals were Jose Ramon Alvarez-Mena of Maryland and Stanli De La Rosa of Rhode Island.

The deputy observed a Mercedes Benz that was following too close to another vehicle, also failed to signal a proper lane change and had no front license plate, Gillespie said.

During the traffic stop the deputy became aware of criminal activity. A search of the vehicle was conducted and located in the vehicle were 10 kilos of cocaine.

Both individuals were charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substance and no drug tax stamp.

Both were lodged in the York County Jail.

0 Comments
Phone alerts responders after car hits tree, killing all 6

Thailand mourns children, others slain by ex-police officer

