YPS Superintendent talks about high risk category on risk dial

• The identification of community clusters/community spread;

• Availability of COVID testing;

• And the ability to trace all the contacts of the positive cases within 24 hours.

York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said Friday afternoon, “During the Four Corners Health Department risk dial update today, we learned that the Four Corners risk dial will be set at 2.22, which is in the orange. The main reason for this increase is due to more positive numbers in York County and in the Four Corners Health district.

“As I have communicated earlier, the YPS administrative team will evaluate the number of the Four Corners Health district and our student and staff numbers at YPS. At this point in time, the YPS positivity numbers are much lower than York County and the Four Corners Health District. We believe this is due to the safety plan we put in place to return to school. YPS will remain in the yellow at this time, but we also need to recognize there has been an increase in positive numbers in York and make adjustments as needed.