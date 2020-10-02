YPS Superintendent talks about high risk category on risk dial

YORK – For the first time since the COVID-19 risk dial was created, the Four Corners Health District has moved into the high risk category.
For weeks, the risk dial for the health district has been in the moderate risk category – but with a number of factors changing, including an uptick in cases and positivity rates, the gauge has now moved into a new category indicating higher infection risk.
The gauge has now moved into the 2-3 numerical category (orange) and the district’s risk is numerically ranked as 2.22.
Last week, it was in the 1-2 numerical category (yellow) and the district’s risk was numerically 1.88.
The district’s risk dial is, however, not currently in the highest risk category (red, also titled “severe”) which is numerically between 3 and 4.
This risk gauge is calculated using these data sets:
• The overall positivity rate of COVID testing in our jurisdiction;
• The weekly positivity rate of COVID testing in our jurisdiction;
• The trajectory of the local case counts (increasing or decreasing);
• Health care system capacity;
• Availability of critical medical equipment;
• The identification of community clusters/community spread;
Support Local Journalism
• Availability of COVID testing;
• And the ability to trace all the contacts of the positive cases within 24 hours.
York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said Friday afternoon, “During the Four Corners Health Department risk dial update today, we learned that the Four Corners risk dial will be set at 2.22, which is in the orange. The main reason for this increase is due to more positive numbers in York County and in the Four Corners Health district.
“As I have communicated earlier, the YPS administrative team will evaluate the number of the Four Corners Health district and our student and staff numbers at YPS. At this point in time, the YPS positivity numbers are much lower than York County and the Four Corners Health District. We believe this is due to the safety plan we put in place to return to school. YPS will remain in the yellow at this time, but we also need to recognize there has been an increase in positive numbers in York and make adjustments as needed.
“Over the weekend you will hear from the building principals of some small changes we will implement in each building. These changes will not be major, but will focus on areas where we feel virus transmission could occur. We are not moving to remote learning or reducing capacity in each building. We will adjust some cleaning and lunchtime procedures where possible, to help mitigate risk of transmission of the virus.
“I also want to stress to all parents and students to not let your guard down. Every day we have students that show up to ride the bus or enter one of our buildings without a mask. We need parents to make sure their student has a mask each day. All students and staff want to stay in school and parents and community members can help us stay in school by following the safety precautions our health department has been recommending for several months.
“If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact me.”
The cumulative total of cases in the health district is now at 694 (according to the latest figures from the Four Corners Health District), with 336 cases considered to be active and 351 recoveries. The number of recoveries is likely higher – it was indicated late this week that due to so much staff working on contact tracing (because of the higher tnumber of new cases), the tracking of recoveries is somewhat behind. Four Corners officials said their intention is to update the recovery total in the next week or so.
York County has a cumulative total of 195 cases, which is the total number of cases since the pandemic began.
Seward County has had 285 confirmed cases.
Butler has had 145 confirmed cases.
And Polk County has had 69 confirmed cases.
There have been seven deaths due to COVID-19 in the health district.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!