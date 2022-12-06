YPS students learn about higher education

Recently, York Public Schools staff dressed head to toe in spirit apparel from their “college days” to encourage students to pursue higher education.

York Public Schools began the College and Career day in 2013 to develop a college and career readiness culture.

Some staff talked about their experiences while attending a trade school and others talked about their experiences at a university.

York High School English teacher Abbey Breinig shared her pathway in becoming a teacher.

Breinig attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln where she was a double major in English and history and had a minor in communication. She was also involved in the Kappa Delta sorority and played co-ed sports.

After graduating college in 2010, Breinig lived in Springfield Illinois where she worked at Scheels before pursuing education. She said she was inspired to go into education by her mom who taught for many years.

Breinig’s advice to her students is, “Don’t take life too seriously. If you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up too much space, so take those chances, take risks, and join clubs. I changed my minor nine times. I think it’s important for students to know they don’t have to have a plan right now, they can see what they’re interests are and go from there.”

At the York Middle School and Elementary School, teachers shared their college experiences as well. Posters were displayed in the hallway for students to check out all of the achievements YPS staff has accomplished. Teachers talked to students about goal setting, struggles, and achievements that they have encountered along the way when pursuing higher education.

High School Counselor Tami Wegener shares how career exploration should start in the early elementary grades. It’s never too soon to excite kids about setting goals, dreaming big, and preparing for a future of endless possibilities. The sky's the limit.