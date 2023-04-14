YORK --The York Public School Board of Education met on Tuesday, April 11 for a brief meeting.

The board approved the purchase of a 2023 Chevy Malibu for $22,495 for the transportation department. The department buses over 600 students every day and there are about 900 miles driven per school day, which does not include activities. Currently, YPS Transportation has one car, three minivans, two Suburbans, two vans and one classic Suburban.

Ken Booth, transportation director, said, “This is one of our top priorities we have identified in our transportation plan. The vehicle will be used for many activities, trips and driver’s education.

York Public School Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew gave a budget update. In the month of March, YPS receipted $10,287,094.24 and spent $10,973,402. He noted the high sub costs. Sub costs for March this year was $179,957.02 compared to last year's $138,532.65. Bartholomew said, “March was our lowest expense month, which is a good thing and we did bring in a respectable amount on the revenue side.”

The board approved the resignation of Justine Richardson, a kindergarten teacher at York Elementary School. The board gave thanks to her years of service.

Three contracts were approved for Katie Burger (YES principal), Joseph Ruffcorn (YES kindergarten) and Amy Fraser (YMS AND YHS vocal music).

The next Board of Education meeting will be held Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m. at the District Office.