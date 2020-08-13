YORK—York Public Schools again welcomed students August 13, an initial test of the school’s coronavirus adjustments.
The year began with the Four Corners Health Department District COVID-19 risk level at moderate, meaning masks were required when social distancing could not be maintained.
At York Elementary, vehicles filled with proud parents and excited students lined several blocks into the YES driveway. Teachers, who, like their students, were wearing masks, directed the new arrivals to their respective entry, helping maintain social distancing.
The teachers hadn’t seen their students in person since YPS campuses were abruptly closed in March. The extra-long coronavirus hiatus made starting the new school year masked-face-to-face extra special for both teachers and students.
Piles of book bags rested on the asphalt playground, as students made loops walking around the perimeter until the school doors opened. The kids walked with friends, catching up on how their summers went and what this unprecedented school year might bring – with parents and teachers surely wondering the same thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.