YPS honors local veterans

YORK -- The York High School theatre was packed front to back on Thursday as elementary, middle school and high school students, as well as staff honored veterans.

York Elementary School principal Kris Friesen gave a brief welcome to the audience with the help of YES fourth graders Eden Schroetlin and Klaire Herberlee who gave speeches on what Veterans Day means to them.

Heberlee said, “Veterans fight for us day and night, go give them a hug it’s alright. That’s why we have this special day, yay! Happy Veterans Day!”

Boy Scout Troop 173 members Connor Leetch, Duncan Leetch, Tony Trotter, Logan Hying, Caleb Niemann, Lyle Eschenweck and assistant Scout Master Matthew Paris presented the flags.

The Star Spangled Banner was performed by the YHS band. The band also played Marches of Armed Forces while veterans of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard stood with pride and received applause from the audience.

This year’s guest speaker was YHS band instructor Joshua Harris who served in the Nebraska Army National Guard. During his time in the National Guard, Harris earned the rank of Sergeant. He was deployed with the 1/1167 Cavalry Unit to Bosnia Herzegovina. Harris spoke about the history of Veterans Day and what it means to be a veteran.

Although Veterans Day fell after the end of World War I and was at the time Armistice Day, Harris stressed that the recognition of veterans’ patriotism began long before that.

“The seeds of bravery, selflessness and common purpose were shown by the first patriots of the original 13 colonies who chose service above self,” said Harris. “They left their relative comfort and the status quo and made the tough decision to fight against what they called ‘intolerable acts’. Thus rose in an act of rebellion against Great Britain. At peril to themselves, they set in motion a new sovereign nature based liberty, freedom and self-government,” he said.

Harris encouraged the audience to “take a pause” to celebrate Veterans Day, to honor the generations of veterans who have fought in war. He spoke about growing up in a military family where he was taught loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor and integrity.

Harris said, “Today, I celebrate my uncles, grandfathers and cousins who’ve all served. I chose to also serve in the National Guard because of their influence. Their sacrifices and service are equally important to the other veterans we are grateful for today.”

Following the presentation, the York Middle School Technology Class displayed a video of appreciation to the veterans.

York High School students Addison Cotton and Atleigh Hirschfeld from the Lively Livestock 4-H Club presented the Quilts of Valor to two deserving veterans, Heather Linden and Dylan Olmstead of York.

Linden, a language arts teacher at York Middle School, served eight years in the Air Force. She was enlisted right out of high school in 2003 and went to basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio,Texas. Throughout her years of service, she was stationed in Montgomery, Alabama and Cheyenne, Wyoming. In September of 2006, Linden received the permanent rank of Senior Airman. Then in August of 2007, she was recognized for her performance as the Wing Communications Security Office Accountant. She also received an Air Force Achievement Medal for administering the Air Force Space Command’s largest Communications Security Inventory, which enabled critical missile field operations. She was known as “the best accountant” they had by the wing’s Communications Security Program.

Language arts teacher Olmsted was enlisted in the Army National Guard along with his brother in 2013. He did basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. Then, he went to Fort Leonard in Missouri for his military occupational specialty training where he specialized in transportation. Olmsted served eight years until February of 2021. During his time of service, he achieved the rank of Specialist.

The program concluded with taps performed by Dannika Lamberty and Ike Colburn and the closing remarks by York Middle School principal Kenny Loosevelt.