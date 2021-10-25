YPS Foundation to hold recognition event

YORK -- The York Public Schools Foundation is sponsoring the Friends of the Foundation and Hall of Fame Recognition Event on Friday, November 19 at the York Country Club, beginning at 6 p.m.

Invitations have been sent to Friends of the Foundation 2021-22 donors and the past Hall of Fame honorees who are guests of the Foundation for the evening. For those who have not received invitations but are interested in attending, there will be a $10 charge at the door. All those planning to attend must call Barb Skaden at 402-362-9146 by Thursday, November 11, to make reservations.

The Foundation will be presenting the Distinguished Friend Award to deserving recipients for the support given to the Foundation and the school system through the years. The first Distinguished Friend recipient was Dr. Harold Nordlund, who was honored in 2018.

The Hall of Fame honorees from 2020, Chad Bohling ’90 and Stan Meradith ’69, and the 2021 honorees, Phil Towle ’54 and Kathy Chenault ’76, will be recognized during the evening.

The 2021-22 Friends of the Foundation campaign began in July of this year and will be ongoing until June of 2022. Members of the group say they “appreciate the outstanding support we have received thus far and look forward to adding new Friends in the coming months.”