YPS Foundation kicks off campaign

YORK--The York Public Schools Foundation has begun its 2020-2021 Friend of the Foundation campaign.
The annual campaign was kicked off in July 2018. Since then, the Foundation has created an endowment fund to ensure the viability of the Foundation. The YPS Foundation helps fund unique and enriching educational endeavors via YPS Foundation grants. Grant awards for the 2020-2021 school year include establishing a wetland habitat near York High School, the purchase of a Surrogator for a YHS science class pheasant research, as well as innovative technological classroom features.
A fund created in honor of the much-respected community member the late Phil Towle, called the “Phil-anthropy Fund,” helps students in need. A few of the ways the Phil-anthropy Fund has helped students include the purchase of a replacement hearing aid and paying for a student’s Expressions (choir) outfit.
The Foundation also, in tandem with York High School, coordinates the annual York High School Hall of Fame, which honors the accomplishments of YHS alum.
The novel coronavirus has put a damper on things, as the group’s major fundraiser, “Luck of the Draw,” had to be scratched under health directives.
For more information about the YPS Foundation, including how to contribute, visit their website at https://yorkpublic.org/district/foundation/
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!