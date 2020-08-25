YPS BOE meeting succinct

YORK--The August 24 regular session York Public Schools Board of Education meeting was a short one, and to the point.

Administrators from all YPS campuses reported on Back to School Blueprint operations. Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said he has heard little negative feedback about the policies, including the mask requirement. “From the district perspective, I’ve had a lot of positive comments,” he said. “We’ve had a few hiccups here and there, but it wasn’t anything we couldn’t solve.”

York Elementary School Principal Kris Friesen, York Middle School Principal Kenny Loosvelt, York High School Principal Jason Heitz and YPS District Administrator Beth Ericson reported the mask policy is going over well. “I think kids just want to be in school,” Loosvelt said.

Relatedly, Bartholomew said homeschool exemptions for the 2020-2021 school year increased by about 15 students, making 20-30 students worth of homeschool exemptions within the YPS district. He said many of the new exemptions plan on returning to school when they feel coronavirus issues have calmed down. Homeschool exemptions are not counted in the total YPS population. This can have an effect on some types of aid. “When it comes down to any aid that deals with per person calculations, those students aren’t calculated,” Bartholomew said.