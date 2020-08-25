YPS BOE meeting succinct

YORK--The August 24 regular session York Public Schools Board of Education meeting was a short one, and to the point.
Administrators from all YPS campuses reported on Back to School Blueprint operations. Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said he has heard little negative feedback about the policies, including the mask requirement. “From the district perspective, I’ve had a lot of positive comments,” he said. “We’ve had a few hiccups here and there, but it wasn’t anything we couldn’t solve.”
York Elementary School Principal Kris Friesen, York Middle School Principal Kenny Loosvelt, York High School Principal Jason Heitz and YPS District Administrator Beth Ericson reported the mask policy is going over well. “I think kids just want to be in school,” Loosvelt said.
Relatedly, Bartholomew said homeschool exemptions for the 2020-2021 school year increased by about 15 students, making 20-30 students worth of homeschool exemptions within the YPS district. He said many of the new exemptions plan on returning to school when they feel coronavirus issues have calmed down. Homeschool exemptions are not counted in the total YPS population. This can have an effect on some types of aid. “When it comes down to any aid that deals with per person calculations, those students aren’t calculated,” Bartholomew said.
Summer school construction projects are nearing completion, Bartholomew reported. This includes concrete work at YHS and YES, lockers at the middle school and camera system upgrades. Underway are window repairs, particularly on one frequently broken into. The window has custom specifications, making it more time consuming. “They had to special order some of those things,” Bartholomew said. Air purification units for all campuses have been ordered, and expected to arrive soon for installation. The order consists of over 80 units, and while the units will be delivered in the foreseeable future, the installation will take some time. “It’s not going to be quick and easy,” said board member Amie Kopcho.
Also on the docket was a decision regarding the addition of bowling to YPS’s sanctioned sports offerings. “I personally feel we just can’t do that now financially,” said board member Jean Vincent. It was decided unanimously by the board to not move forward with adding bowling as a school sport.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!