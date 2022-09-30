YPS Board to review facility master plan

YORK -- The York Public School Board of Education met for its regular session on Monday, Sept. 26, to cover several, major topics of discussion including the YPS master plan update, the renewal line of credit for the 2022-23 year, the 2022-23 budget and the 2022-23 tax request.

For the YPS Master plan update, Bartholomew said “the wheels are in motion” for the York Elementary School to move forward with installing a new inside entrance for better safety. The safety upgrade will include a new camera system at the entrance. On the inside, there will be a second set of doors installed, and visitors won’t be able to get beyond the second set of doors without going through the main office first. The total cost of that project will be $18,000.

Another project the board discussed was replacing the mulch on both playgrounds at the elementary with an all-weather surface padding. The cost of this project will be about $245,000 altogether for the removal, dirt work, cementing and placing of the all-weather surface. YPS will be utilizing LB357 funds to enhance the playground.

At the York Middle School, they are looking into adding a dust filtration system for the shop. Bartholomew is estimating that the filtration system will cost about $80,000.

At the high school, Bartholomew said there are plans in place to reinforce the structure of the original bleachers in the main gym.

Bartholomew said, “I do not want to go to the new, modern, plastic bleachers because I think they are terribly uncomfortable and they don’t have much room for them. The other reason why I don’t want to go that direction is because putting new bleachers in our main gym would cost $750,000.”

Heartland Seating out of Kansas will be coming to reinforce the structure, check the motors and wheels to make sure they are up to par, and will shorten the steps to make it safer for visitors and athletes.

“The top steps worry me the most. I’ve seen way too many people fall, doesn’t matter what age you are. Those top ones are too tall,” said Bartholomew. The stairs will be restructured after the basketball season.

The next item of discussion was approving the line credit for 2022-23 at 2.7% at 3.6% fixed.

As for the 2022-23 Nebraska Department of Education budget, the board proposed a $28,111,148 operating budget, which is a 2% increase compared to last year’s $27,610,854. This year’s operating budget helps establish the tax rate for YPS, said Bartholomew. YPS will not be spending the full amount. The estimated dollars to be spent is $18.5 million.

The next line of action was the proposal of the 2022-23 tax request. This year’s tax asking is $14,762,627 compared to $14,134,370. The tax asking increased 4.3% due to a large insurance renewal, increased enrollment, conservative salary increases, and inflation from paper to fuel.