YORK -- The York Public School Board of Education met for a brief session this past week.

The agenda was light with a presentation on the district strategic plan from District Administrator Dr. Beth Ericson. In fall of 2021, the district sent out a survey to parents, staff, students and community members regarding priorities. The strategic planning steering committee consisting of students, staff and parents then met that fall to discuss district goals. In the spring of 2022, teachers and admin created a draft for the strategic plan and the finalized plan was introduced to staff members. Since then, action teams have been formed throughout York Public Schools educators and staff to focus on six core areas: human resources, community engagement, social-emotional wellness, York Principles of Learning and multi-tiered system of supports.

“These are things we can really focus on this year,” said Ericson. “What’s really exciting about these building action teams is that we meet every Wednesday. They are the ones organizing the meetings, touching base with their principals, getting feedback, and they are taking the ball and running with it through sending out surveys. In the last three to four months, the light bulbs have gone off as far as focusing on where we are now and what we can do in this district to get a little bit better.”

The next step in the strategic plan is to organize a meeting with some parents and original members of the strategic plan to discuss improvement in the six areas.

The next agenda item was a legislative update given by District Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew. The key legislative issues discussed were increases in special education reimbursements, net option funding and stable equalization aid.

There were resignations announced: Kami Flynt at York Elementary, Dori Heitz at York Elementary and Sam Due at York High School.

Two teacher contracts were accepted for Kaitlyn Vavra and Hannah Core, who will both be in special education.

The last business item was the approval of the new rate of $375 for driver education for both YPS and non-YPS students. Bartholomew said, “It’s still a good deal. Our own local people do it. We have local people come in and talk about insurance and how to change a tire.”

The funds from that will go towards updating new materials and paying Driver Education instructors.

The next board of education meeting will be held on March 13 at the district office at 7 p.m.