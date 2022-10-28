YPS Board presented ACT and NSAA Classification Reports

YORK -- On Monday, Oct. 24, the York Public School held their regularly-scheduled meeting to discuss reports on the YHS ACT scores, the YPS option enrollment and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Classifications.

YHS counselors Dana Schmid and Dr. Tami Wegener presented the board with ACT results and what YHS is doing to prepare their students for ACT testing. YHS students now have access to ACT English, math and science prep on Google Classroom, which is an online platform for the teachers to create and distribute prep for their students.

Schmid said, “I invited all of the students and so far we have about 303 students in the class. The students can go into this ‘class,’ go into the subject headings and click on something they want to focus on. There are practice tests and bell ringers; there are a lot of different things they can do.”

Wegener and Schmid said the students have done exceptionally well on ACT testing. In the 2021-2022 school year, the average composite score was a 19.2 for the YHS juniors. Wegener and Schmid have done extensive research not only on college readiness, but college completion rates.

Wegener said, "Our dual credit program, students’ GPA and students’ involvement in extracurricular activities are a better assessment of generating higher college completion rates at York High School."

Wegener reported that Nebraska is one of the 14 states that tests 90% of graduates. Nebraska ranks second nationally with a 19.4 average score, a smidge behind Utah, which has an average score of 19.9 in 2022.

“Most states don’t even come close to testing 90% of their students. That’s why we are feeling fairly confident in the way we are doing things in York,” said Wegener.

Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew then presented the YPS option enrollment data. This year YPS is optioning in 137 students and optioning out 71 students.

The last non-action item was a legislative proposal for change in the NSAA 11-man football classifications that would give YHS football the option to move from Class B to C1 in the fall of 2024.

The proposal, written by the NSAA Classification Committee, reads, “With the addition of new member high schools in the Omaha and Lincoln area, the Classification Committee reexamined the 11-man football enrollment numbers. Due to safety concerns, participation numbers and travel, the committee felt the proposed enrollment numbers better address these issues.”

York is the second to smallest Class B school in football with 170 boys enrolled in grades 9, 10 and 11. The Class B school with the highest football enrollment is Hastings with 438 boys. YHS Activities Director Tyler Herman said, “Class B from top to bottom is already your biggest gap than any other class.”

Herman said if the proposal goes through, the cutoff between Class B and C1 will be going from 160 to 200, which would put York at C1 along with Mount Michael Benedictine, Plattsmouth and Omaha Gross.

The proposal will not increase the costs to the school and it will not increase costs to the NSAA. It will not increase travel for participating schools and it will not decrease a student’s or coach’s instruction time.

Based on individual circumstances, schools can choose to either opt up or opt down. The proposal will have to pass through the NSAA Legislative Process before the final decision is made in April.