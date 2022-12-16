YPS Board of Education holds last meeting of 2022

The York Public School Board of Education held their last meeting of 2022 on Monday, Dec. 12.

The first report was given by Levi Loofe, instructor of business and technology at York High School. Loofe gave an informed update on Microsoft certifications and a Striv Update. Several years ago, York High School implemented Microsoft certifications to provide office qualifications for students who have interest in business careers after high school. Students can get industry certified in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Microsoft Access. In order to be certified, students learn the programs lesson by lesson and take training through a GMetrix software before taking the test to become certified. The test is 35 questions; students must get 75% or higher to pass. Loofe said, “In the spring, I attended a BMIT Teacher Conference at ESU. A bit of information that was shared was 38% of students in the state of NE passed the given tests, and in York, 74% of our students passed.” This year students are also applying for Adobe Photoshop certifications in media production. They have been using GMetrix software to practice.

As for Striv, YHS now has a new wireless camera which allows the Striv team to be anywhere cord free, which is useful for softball, volleyball, football, and basketball games. Loofe reported that they’ve had 15,500 views on Striv since the school year started.

Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew gave a calendar update for the 2023-24 school year. There has been conversation about building in two full, teacher work days for the staff to work on their strategic plan and professional development. “It would also give us the opportunity to continue working on our own instruction model,” said Bartholomew. “One of our endeavors with our strategic plan is to focus on core instruction and continue to have discussion on evidence based instructional strategies.”

The last report was a budget update for the month of Nov. Last month, YPS receipted $5,253,112.40 and spent $4,965,398.34. Bartholomew said they’ve seen a large increase in supply costs. The total cost of supplies this November was $133,670.90 compared to last year’s $73,614.94. Bartholomew noted $70,195.20 went towards subs for those who were on medical leave, maternity leave, and sickness.

After the reports, the board went into executive session to review Bartholomew’s annual evaluation.