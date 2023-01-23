YPS Board of Education holds first 2023 meeting

YORK — The York Public Schools Board of Education recently held its first meeting of the school year at YPS District office.

The YPS had its annual reorganization of new officers and the appointment of Board of Education committees. This year’s newly-elected YPS Board president is Amie Kopcho and the YPS Board vice-president is Matt Holthe. YPS Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew said, “I do want to thank Alison North for her leadership this year. She was always available for phone calls, meetings, or anything else that we needed.”

This year’s appointment of Board of Education Committees goes as follows:

Building and grounds: Alison North, Brien Alley, Pepper Papineau

Transportation: Amie Kopcho, Matt Holthe, Pepper Papineau

Public Relations/Legislation: Amie Kopcho, Barb Skaden, Matt Holthe

American Civics/Curriculum: Alison North, Barb Skaden, Brien Alley

Negotiations: Barb Skaden, Matt Holthe, Pepper Papineau

Wages for non-teachers: Alison North, Amie Kopcho, Brien Alley

The board approved the two early graduation requests of two seniors Avery Wiemer and Lily Houston. Bartholomew said, “They both followed the policies and the guidelines and they have parental support with a letter, so everything is in place.”

Avery told the board, “For me graduation has always been important, but I can’t work and attend school at the same time to be able to afford college. I need extra time to be able to afford schooling and housing when I move out.”

Lilly said, “I want to graduate early because I know what school I want to go to and I know what I want to study. I plan on studying biology and I think graduating early will give me more flexibility to set my own goals a little bit more.”

The board wished them well on their future endeavors.

In other business items, the board discussed the retirements of high school physical education teacher Dan Malleck, high school math teacher Angie Kroeger, and third grade teacher Jayna Nienhueser.

The board unanimously elected to extend the contracts of Beth Ericson, York Elementary School Principal Kris Friesen, YES Assistant Principal Katie Burger, York Middle School Principal Kenny Loosvelt, and York High School Assistant Principal and Activities Director Tyler Herman.

Bartholomew also reported the board voted 6–0 to accept the negotiations proposal which will include a $450 base raise, the reduction of one teacher contract day, and the language change to the YPS dual credit policy.

Lastly, the board approved the 2023-24 YPS calendar. For next year’s calendar, the school added two strategic plan work days, October 10 and March 10. The teachers will have to report and the students will have the day of those days.