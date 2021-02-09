YPS Board meets, district anticipating their shot in the arm

YORK – Novel coronavirus vaccinations are on their way for York Public Schools educators, YPS Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew reported at Monday, February 9 YPS Board of Education regularly-scheduled meeting.
As of January 22, according to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, placed those working in education, such as teachers, paraeducators, janitorial staff, and other “essential critical infrastructure workforce” (including police, fire and other EMS support personnel; workers in utilities and transportation sectors; and close-contact food processing workers) were classified in Phase 1B. Administering this group’s vaccinations is on the horizon. Bartholomew said he hopes YPS employees will get their doses on a Friday, but that there are 36 schools within the health department, making the chances of getting a Friday date uncertain.
The primary motivation behind school districts requesting Friday vaccinations surrounds the second dose. The second dose is showing more side effects – some that could merit absence from school. A Friday vaccination date would allow employees a weekend to recover without missing school, should they experience side effects. Some schools, Bartholomew said, are discussing not having school following a second dose in the event a Friday vaccination would be unavailable. “Teachers would report if they had zero or minimal side effects. Otherwise they would have a sick day,” Bartholomew said. “We’ll see what the next few weeks bring.”
The weeks during the 2021-2022 school year were finalized, as the calendar for 21-22 was approved. New teachers will report Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Returning teachers will report Monday, August 9, with students arriving for a fresh school year that Thursday. The last day of school for students is slated for Wednesday, May 18, 2022. As in years past, snow days could alter the schedule.
Also on the board agenda were reports on 9th grade health, presented by teacher Kayla Makovicka. Due to the fluidity of the subject matter, “My curriculum is always changing,” she said. Her curriculum always includes a unit on learning CPR, which Makovicka said is a perennial favorite. “They take it as seriously as any lessons in my class,” she said.
Jason Hirschfeld also gave an update, his on industrial technology coursework. He said the progression of classroom projects, while keeping them somewhat open-ended, promotes students’ learning. “I really try to focus on creativity,” Hirschfeld said. “You have to learn things in different ways.”
The frigid cold was also touched upon. “It’s important for us to communicate that you will see some late starts for other schools, but part of that is their buses are outside all night,” Bartholomew said.
The budget was looked at as well, with a warmer outlook than outdoors. “Budget-wise, for this past month we were below last month – we were below last year,” Bartholomew said. “Nothing crazy. That’s a good thing.”
The next YPS Board of Education’s regularly-scheduled meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Monday, February 22 at the YPS District Office.