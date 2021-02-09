YPS Board meets, district anticipating their shot in the arm

The weeks during the 2021-2022 school year were finalized, as the calendar for 21-22 was approved. New teachers will report Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Returning teachers will report Monday, August 9, with students arriving for a fresh school year that Thursday. The last day of school for students is slated for Wednesday, May 18, 2022. As in years past, snow days could alter the schedule.

Also on the board agenda were reports on 9th grade health, presented by teacher Kayla Makovicka. Due to the fluidity of the subject matter, “My curriculum is always changing,” she said. Her curriculum always includes a unit on learning CPR, which Makovicka said is a perennial favorite. “They take it as seriously as any lessons in my class,” she said.

Jason Hirschfeld also gave an update, his on industrial technology coursework. He said the progression of classroom projects, while keeping them somewhat open-ended, promotes students’ learning. “I really try to focus on creativity,” Hirschfeld said. “You have to learn things in different ways.”

The frigid cold was also touched upon. “It’s important for us to communicate that you will see some late starts for other schools, but part of that is their buses are outside all night,” Bartholomew said.