YORK -- The York Public School Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, March 27.

The board heard reports from the York High School band instructor Joshua Harris and band participants Ellie Gartner and Allie Colburn. This year, York High School had a marching band, pep band, jazz band and concert band. One highlight of the year was receiving a superior ranking at the 2022 state marching band competition. Another highlight was having 12 students selected to compete in conference honor band.

Gartner said, “There were a lot of people who dedicated their time and themselves to this. I think everyone wanted to do a good job this year. We had amazing music and everyone was into it. We’ve only lost two kids this year and that’s unheard of. To just get a one at state was an amazing moment.”

Also giving a report on a successful year was YHS wrestling head coach Ryan Johnson. Johnson said, “This season was awesome, it was great to see the growth in all of the athletes.” This year, the boys’ team won three tournament championships, received conference runner- up and received third place at districts. Nine wrestlers qualified for the state tournament, which broke the school record. Of those six, there were four who placed at the state competition.

Johnson said the first season for the girls’ team was “absolutely amazing”.

“These girls did everything they could to grow in this new sport. It was super fun to watch them grow as wrestlers and find that love for the sport. We finished with eight girls competing and two state qualifiers, Addison Cotton and Annsley Vernon. Having that success in the first year is truly a testament of their hard work they put in. They not only competed at state, but they had success at the state level. We are really looking forward to growing that program.”

Cotton shared, “It was so rewarding to see all my successes at the end. I walked into the first practice, not knowing anything. Every day, we were learning something new. I hope our girls’ wrestling program continues to grow because wrestling not only taught me how to be a better athlete, but it also taught me how to believe in myself and showed me that I can do a lot more than I believe I could. It taught me a lot about my worth as an athlete and as a person. We had coaches pushing us through the whole way, and we had teammates supporting one another. I hope that us being the first girls in York’s wrestling history, it can show the little girls that trying something new and going out of your comfort zone will always reward you.”

Vernon said, “I competed in rodeo, but never did sports growing up. I am thankful for the opportunity. I am thankful for Mr. Mattox stepping in as a coach. We laughed, we cried and there was blood, sweat and tears, but it was a lot of fun. I wish we had the opportunity before, but I am super thankful for it now.”

On the line of business items was the approval of boosting substitute teacher pay of the 2023-24 school year from $135 to $140.

There was also an approval of York and McCool Wrestling Coop for the 2023-24 school year.

The board then approved of the resignations of YHS vocal instructor Jessica Wagner and YES principal Kris Friesen.

YPS Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew said there are multiple teaching positions to fill at York Public Schools. Bartholomew said, “As an administrative team we are very worried that we will not fill our all of our open teaching positions. It has become very difficult to get applications in.”

Two teacher contracts were approved for Kate Gralheer, who will be going to in special education at YES and Julie Sklenar who will be joining YES as a preschool.

The next meeting will be April 11 at noon at the YPS District Office.