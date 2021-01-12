YPS Board has first 2021 meeting

As the days tick away, the nearer draws York’s MLK Day In-Service. Organizers chose to have the event – virtually – rather than scrap the region’s much-loved teacher learning symposium altogether. “Beth [Ericson, YPS District Administrator] made a really good point to me,” Bartholomew said. “Some schools have planned their calendars around this day.” Beth Ericson, YPS District Administrator, reported on programming development. “Oftentimes we’ll have 600-650 people and we’re set to have about 350,” Ericson said. However, she added, some schools choosing not to attend this year said they are still looking to participate in MLK Day 2022. Because of the logistics of putting together a fully virtual event, Ericson and the rest of the YPS administrators decided to have fewer breakout sessions. Still, there will be plenty to look forward to and lots of learning to be had, Ericson said. One workshop example is “Hiding in Plain Sight,” which will inform educators about “different drug paraphernalia or drug use that people may not realize as we’re going into home visits or different things we may see with kids – just to be more aware,” Ericson explained.