YPS board gets updates from district admins

YORK—The York Public Schools Board of Education’s regular session covered plenty of ground at its Monday, Sept. 14, 2021 meeting. The meeting followed the YPS Board of Education’s 2020-2021 budget and tax request hearings.

There was good news from York High School Principal Jason Heitz, who told the board, “One hundred percent of our kids have a device on their hands.” Heitz said in the age of coronavirus especially, having electronic resources is of utmost important to student success. “We’re lucky we have that available,” Heitz said. York Public Schools is the recipient of CARE Act funds, some of which were used for technology updates.

Heitz said mask requirements have not been a problem – even outside the classroom setting. “We’ve had a few home games, and it really hasn’t been an issue,” he said.

York Middle School Principal Kenny Loosvelt was unable to attend the meeting, but submitted an update for the board, saying MAP assessments have been completed. A much-loved YMS tradition might return in the near future, he said. “We’re hoping we can get back to Friday assemblies really soon.”