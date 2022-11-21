YPS board discusses Project Access and school behavioral model

YORK -- The York Public Schools Board of Education met for its regular session on Monday, Nov. 14. Good news was heard from York City Administrator Dr. Sue Crawford who gave an update on school pedestrian safety work in collaboration with York Public Schools.

The City of York was awarded $15.6 million to fund 10 miles of trail expansion in York, a pedestrian overpass over 81 near the interstates, and school crossing safety that includes signs and lights in York. The grant is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Resilience and Equity (RAISE).

“A key component of our application was explaining why adding trails throughout the city and adding to the state interchange was really important for equity,” said Crawford. “We emphasized the importance of kids making it to school safely. We were fortunate enough to receive a grant and the city of Lincoln also received a grant, so we’re very excited to move forward with this project.”

The project aims to reduce automobile dependency for residents, students and visitors. It will allow a safe path for residents, York University students and visitors to walk, bike or ride their scooter to work, play, and shop from the interstate area to downtown York and other parts of the community. It will also provide safer walking and biking to school for York students.

Kris Friesen, York Elementary School principal and YES support teacher Makayla Harlow, presented their behavioral model at YES. Harlow, having experience in special education at Lincoln Public Schools, introduced regulation stations and behavioral charts for students. Harlow said her main objective in introducing regulation stations is to keep students engaged in the classroom. The regulation stations are boxes of “fidget tools” to help reduce stress and anxiety of the students. The behavioral chart allows Harlow to give feedback on any students’ performance and calculate how much time students spend outside of the classroom whether that is in the office of support center.

“The number of times students have been outside of the classroom is very minimal. Since the start of the school year, we’ve had less than 28 hours that any student has been out of the classroom, which is fantastic,” said Harlow.

York Superintendent Dr. Mitch Bartholomew gave a budget update. Bartholomew highlighted that they are down about $150,000 in property tax revenue. Bartholomew also noted that inflation is causing YPS to think carefully on the spending of products and services. An example Bartholomew gave was the price of paper. Last spring, it cost YPS a little over $11,000 to order 280 cases paper. The last quote they got for this fall $13,000 for the same volume.

The board approved of the installation of a new filtration system for the industrial tech. room at the Middle School. The filtration system will improve air quality for sixth, seventh and eighth grade students taking agricultural classes. The system will installed this summer.

The board announced Jason Heitz is making a transition and has offered his resignation for the end of the school year.

The next YPS school board meeting will be on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at the YPS District Office.